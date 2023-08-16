Kohl's downtown Milwaukee hiring event; filling 70 positions

article

The new downtown Milwaukee Kohl’s location is nearing completion. Now, the store is officially hiring associates to join the team.

The downtown Milwaukee location at the intersection of 4th and Wisconsin needs to fill approximately 10 full-time and 60 part-time available positions. Full- and part-time positions will include sales, service, operations, and Sephora beauty advisor roles, in addition to full-time lead and supervisor positions.

In addition to applying on Careers.Kohls.com or texting "APPLY" to 24508 for more information, Kohl’s will be hosting a hiring event at the 3rd Street Market Hall on Thursday, Aug. 17 and Friday, Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. Interested candidates can stop by the hiring table to meet with store leadership, apply for positions, and interview on the spot.

Rendering of new Kohl's in downtown Milwaukee

Benefits

A news release says alongside competitive wages and benefits, Kohl’s offers its associates flexible scheduling, weekly paychecks, and an immediate 15% merchandise employee discount, along with occasional associate shop special events with an increase to 35% off. Kohl’s also offers the following benefits to eligible part-time and full-time associates:

Affordable health care benefits and 401k match*

100% Paid Tuition (powered by Guild)*

Kohl's also offers an optional, subscription-based healthcare program for eligible part-time and seasonal associates through River Health*.

*Eligibility requirements apply