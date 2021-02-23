Expand / Collapse search

Kohl's donates $400K to Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Kohl’s announced on Tuesday, Feb. 23 a donation of $400,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee to support the services it provides to meet the needs of children and families impacted by the pandemic.

A news release says Kohl’s gift also enables the organization’s Social Emotional Development (SED) initiative called "Inspire HOPE," which provides baseline SED support such as robust training for the Clubs’ youth development professionals and collaboration with community-based mental health providers.

In addition to these services, Kohl’s donation will enable Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee to continue its community meal program at three of its core sites, expand its digital learning management system to more Club members, fund the ongoing need for member and staff personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies and support limited morning and daytime operations for children who continue to learn virtually.

Since its founding, Kohl’s has given more than $785 million to support communities across the country, including more than $4 million to Boys & Girls Clubs of America and nearly $700,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee. 

