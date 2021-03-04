Expand / Collapse search

Kohl's donates $250,000 to the Milwaukee Public Museum

MILWAUKEE - Kohl’s announced on Thursday, March 4 a one-year donation of $250,000 to the Milwaukee Public Museum.

The money will support the museum as well as the extension of Kohl’s Thank You Thursdays -- which offers free Museum access on the first Thursday of every month to all visitors. The first Thank You Thursday of 2021 will take place on Thursday, March 18.

The Milwaukee Public Museum will have health and safety measures in place for visitors, including robust cleaning procedures, hand sanitizing stations, and online ticketing to ensure social distancing and limiting of capacity levels. Staff and visitors are required to wear masks at all times.

For more information on safety measures, you are invited to visit mpm.edu/COVID.

