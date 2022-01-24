Expand / Collapse search

Kohl's confirms potential acquisition approach; shares spike in value

By Anne D'Innocenzio and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Business
Associated Press
article

Kohl's

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Kohl’s confirmed that it has been approached about a possible sale of the department store chain, sending shares up more than 30% in early trading Monday.

The company said that it would not comment further, but its confirmation follows media reports that the private equity firm Sycamore Partners had approached Kohl’s about a potential deal. Days earlier, a group backed by activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP reportedly bid $64 per share, or about $9 billion

Kohl’s Corp., based in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, said Monday that its board is reviewing the offers.

Shares of Kohl's spiked 31% or $14.79 to $61.63.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

This is a developing story.

Theodore Edgecomb trial: Testimony enters day 4
article

Theodore Edgecomb trial: Testimony enters day 4

The trial of Theodore Edgecomb enters a fourth day of testimony on Monday, Jan. 24 – and the judge has indicated the jury could get the case on Tuesday.

VP Kamala Harris Milwaukee visit, focus on lead pipe replacement
article

VP Kamala Harris Milwaukee visit, focus on lead pipe replacement

Vice President Kamala Harris plans to tout the removal and replacement of lead pipes during a stop Monday in Wisconsin, where she will highlight efforts to update aging infrastructure across the country.

Employees question Wauwatosa School District's internal investigation

Wauwautosa School District employees tell FOX6 they're concerned the results of an internal investigation will allow school leaders to avoid accountability.