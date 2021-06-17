Expand / Collapse search

Kohl’s closed Thanksgiving Day 2021

Kohl's

Kohl’s announced that all of its stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 25, 2021. 

Customers looking to shop Kohl’s on Thanksgiving Day will be able to shop on Kohls.com and in the Kohl’s App.

More information on Kohl’s holiday hours, including hours for Black Friday week, will be shared at a later date. 

For all Kohl’s holiday news, continue to check back to Corporate.Kohls.com throughout the season.

