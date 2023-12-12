Frozen Fairways: Destination Kohler announces winter experiences

Destination Kohler announced Tuesday the arrival of Frozen Fairways, a new resort experience nestled within the Blackwolf Run golf property.

Frozen Fairways features a variety of winter experiences for all ages and interests, Destination Kohler said. The experience runs through February.

The lineup of activities and events includes cold-weather favorites such as ice skating and curling, organizers said – or adventures like fat tire biking, cross-country skiing, snowshoeing and sledding.

For children, the holiday season is filled with special events like photos with Santa, Christmas cookie decorating, magic shows and scavenger hunts. A New Year's Eve kids’ party will be followed by a fireworks display.

As winter season progresses into January and February, Frozen Fairways will also offer carriage ridea. Events tailored to keep the winter spirit alive include ice sculpture building and hot chocolate bomb crafting.

For more information on Frozen Fairways – including pricing, a schedule of events, and details on group bookings – visit the Destination Kohler website.