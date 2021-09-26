Kohler Company Ryder Cup watch party draws international crowd

When you host an event like the Ryder Cup, you expect it to draw a large international crowd, but the event also brought tourists to other places outside Whistling Straits.

About a 15-minute drive from the first hole, FOX6 News found a viewing party for golf fans on the final day of the Ryder Cup, Sunday, Sept. 26.

"We wanted to bring the spirit of the Ryder Cup into the Village of Kohler," said Betsy Froelich, Kohler Company. "We wanted the golf party to be a really vibrant experience for families to come and enjoy the Ryder Cup and experience what it’s like to watch with their community members if they weren’t able to make it out to the golf course."

The Kohler company put on an event of its own, entertaining a swath of Ryder Cup fans.

"The Ryder Cup being live-streamed on TVs that you can see behind me," said Froelich. "In addition to that, we have a variety of food trucks, beverage activations and different entertainment throughout the weekend."

The event brought a significant number of people, both local and visitors that even their vendors worked to take advantage of.

"We’re a traveling exhibition that tells people about the science and wonder of water," said Jeff Winkler, Global Water Center. "So we’ve seen people from all over the United States. We just had a young lady from Bulgaria. Record numbers. We usually sometimes count in the hundreds, but we’re counting in thousands here in Kohler."





An exact headcount hasn’t been made available yet, but organizers said you don’t have to be at the tee for golf to be good for business.

"You can get a feel for the excitement out on the course here, and it’s a really exciting thing to be able to share that with our community," said Froelich.