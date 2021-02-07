Know a 'Grand Slam Teacher?' Brewers want to hear about them

With frontline workers invited to the Super Bowl, the Milwaukee Brewers are also getting in on the action, with plans to highlight teachers who go above and beyond when it comes to helping students learn during the coronavirus pandemic.

Like a player hitting a home run regardless of what kind of pitch they get, teachers are knocking it out of the park after being thrown curveballs throughout the pandemic.

Leslie Stachowiak

"We will celebrate and honor a teacher each month," Brewers' Director of Communications Leslie Stachowiak said.

The Brewers are doing that with their newest program: Grand Slam Teacher of the Month.

"We are looking to hear from you, how your favorite teacher has impacted you, maybe how they’ve worked to create new solutions and innovative strategies to maybe help through this pandemic -- and whether they teach in the classroom or virtually, all of their hard work matters," said Stachowiak.

From the creativity to the extra care and attention educators are giving students, Stachowiak said they deserve to be recognized for navigating the challenges during this unique school year.

"Here is an opportunity to celebrate those who are positively impacting the community and our children's lives," she said.

It's an effort to shine a light on the teachers' efforts with tokens of appreciation.

"The teacher would receive a fan pack with a bunch of prizes, and in addition, they will be highlighted on the Brewers' social media channels that month," said Stachowiak. "We are very excited to be able to honor the teacher in that way."

The Brewers want to hear about your MVP who helps push students toward excellence and achievement every day.

"I'm sure we’ll have some creative entries and very thoughtful ones, as well," she said. "We look forward to these nominations and celebrating these educators."

Any Wisconsin-based educator for any grade level is eligible to win.

To learn more about the program, and nominate someone you know, visit their website.