Expand / Collapse search

Kleefisch raised $1.2M after launching bid for governor's office

By AP author
Published 
Politics
Associated Press
article

Rebecca Kleefisch

MADISON, Wis. - Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch says she raised $1.2 million from individuals in the days after she launched her campaign for governor on Thursday.

Kleefisch, a Republican, announced the fundraising totals on Monday. That is on top of the $190,000 she had in her campaign account at the end of June.

Several other Republicans are considering getting into the race but have yet to announce. Those include longtime lobbyist Bill McCoshen, state Rep. John Macco and former Marine Kevin Nicholson. Nicholson is also considering a run for U.S. Senate.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is running for reelection next year. Evers reported raising $5 million over the first six months of the year and having more than $7 million in the bank.

Boy struck by projectile on playground remains in coma
article

Boy struck by projectile on playground remains in coma

A 6-year-old boy who was struck in the head by a projectile while on the playground at his school in Kenosha County remains in critical condition and in a medically-induced coma following brain surgery, according to relatives.

Suzanne Spencer is back; explains where she has been for 6 weeks
article

Suzanne Spencer is back; explains where she has been for 6 weeks

Suzanne Spencer is back! If you're been wondering where she has been, you are not alone.

Brown Deer couple hurt in wrong-way crash, struck by drunk driver

A Brown Deer couple is lucky to be alive after surviving a wrong-way crash in August; their message: Please don’t drink and drive.