Expand / Collapse search

Kleefisch gubernatorial campaign: Scott Walker's son joins team

By AP author
Published 
Politics
Associated Press
article

Rebecca Kleefisch

MADISON, Wis. - Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker’s son has joined GOP gubernatorial hopeful Rebecca Kleefisch’s campaign.

Kleefisch announced Tuesday that Alex Walker will serve as the campaign's political director. Alex Walker has worked as Republican U.S. Rep. Bryan Steil’s campaign manager and on former Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir’s failed U.S. Senate run.

He made headlines in 2017 when he was caught using a state van to move a friend into a Madison apartment. He reimbursed the state $25.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Kyle Rittenhouse final motions hearing before trial next month
article

Kyle Rittenhouse final motions hearing before trial next month

A judge is expected Tuesday to consider remaining motions in the case of Kyle Rittenhouse accused of shooting three people during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin last year.

66th and Hampton shooting: Suspect in court for preliminary hearing
article

66th and Hampton shooting: Suspect in court for preliminary hearing

A Milwaukee man charged with fatally shooting a 76-year-old man near 66th and Hampton on Sept. 20 is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Milwaukee teen shot in the head shares new outlook on life

A Milwaukee 15-year-old shot in the head is sharing his story of survival and his new view on life.