Kimberly Zapata ballot fraud case, sentencing hearing Thursday

article

Kimberly Zapata, found guilty in March in a ballot fraud case, is scheduled to be sentenced on Thursday, May 2. FOX6 plans to stream the sentencing hearing on FOX LOCAL, FOX6Now.com and the FOX6 New Milwaukee YouTube channel when it begins.

The fired Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director was accused in 2022 of illegally requesting military ballots and sending them to the home of State Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls).

A jury convicted Zapata, 47, of felony misconduct in office and three misdemeanor counts of election fraud.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Case details

At trial, the prosecution said Zapata used her position with the city's Election Commission to commit fraud – while her defense attorney said she just wanted to expose loopholes in the election system. Zapata did not testify in her own defense.

Prosecutors said, in 2022, Zapata ordered military ballots using names she made up. She told investigators she was trying to prove there is fraud in the election system, and she never intended the ballots to be processed.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

In Wisconsin, military voters do not have to show a photo ID to receive an absentee ballot. Claire Woodall, the Milwaukee Election Commission's executive director, testified that, in 2022, they received about 300 military absentee ballots; approximately five to seven of those were fraudulent.

Court documents said clerks sent three ballots to the Brandtjen's home. The lawmaker then reported them to the authorities.