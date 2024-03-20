Kimberly Zapata ballot fraud case; closing arguments

Closing arguments are expected Wednesday, March 20 in the trial of Kimberly Zapata.

Zapata is the fired Milwaukee Election Commission deputy director accused of illegally requesting military ballots and sending them to the home of State Rep. Janel Brandtjen (R-Menomonee Falls).

Late on Tuesday, March 19, we learned Zapata will not testify in her own defense.

Kimberly Zapata

Zapata is charged with election fraud. Prosecutors say in 2022, she ordered military ballots using names she made up. Zapata told investigators she was trying to prove there is fraud in our election system. She said she never intended the ballots to be processed.

Claire Woodall, the Milwaukee Election Commission executive director, testified that in 2022, they received about 300 military absentee ballots – approximately five to seven of those were fraudulent.

"She was very adamant about following those procedures and making sure someone wasn’t unintentionally registered as a military voter," Woodall said.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Kimberly Zapata

In Wisconsin, military voters do not have to show a photo ID to receive an absentee ballot.

Court documents say clerks sent three ballots to the home of State Rep. Janel Brandtjen – who then reported them to the authorities.