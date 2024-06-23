Expand / Collapse search

Kim Kardashian attends Summerfest; spotted at SZA concert

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  June 23, 2024 10:42am CDT
Summerfest
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Kim Kardashian, daughter North West, and friends pose for a photo during SZA's performance at the Summerfest Music Festival 2024 on June 22, 2024, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE - Kim Kardashian attended Summerfest in Milwaukee on Saturday night, June 22. 

She was spotted at SZA's concert at American Family Amphitheater with her daughter North. 

Festgoers captured video and pictures of Kardashian entering the concert. 

The storms on Saturday night caused some delays and cancelations for area concerts and festivals, including Summerfest