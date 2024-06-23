Kim Kardashian attends Summerfest; spotted at SZA concert
MILWAUKEE - Kim Kardashian attended Summerfest in Milwaukee on Saturday night, June 22.
She was spotted at SZA's concert at American Family Amphitheater with her daughter North.
Festgoers captured video and pictures of Kardashian entering the concert.
The storms on Saturday night caused some delays and cancelations for area concerts and festivals, including Summerfest.