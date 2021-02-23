Expand / Collapse search

Kilogram of cocaine found inside crochet kit purchased at Seattle thrift store

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
News
Q13 FOX
article

SEATTLE - Seattle police say a woman discovered a block of what appeared to narcotics inside a knitting kit she purchased at a thrift store in the Greenwood neighborhood. 

Police later identified the substance as a kilogram of cocaine.

According to police, a woman purchased a kit to crochet animal hats at a Greenwood thrift store on Sunday. When she opened the kit, there was a "suspicious heavy item encased in yellow rubber giving off an odd odor with 100% written on the outside." 

The woman called 911. 

Officers took the package of cocaine and placed it into evidence. 