Kia anti-theft software upgrade event, Mayfair Mall parking lot

The Russ Darrow Group and Kia USA will be offering a complimentary anti-theft software upgrade event to help better protect your Kia from theft.

This event will be held in the northeast corner of the parking lot of Mayfair Mall on Friday, Oct. 20, Saturday, Oct. 21st, and Sunday, Oct. 22 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to a press release from Russ Darrow Kia, there have been social media "challenges" that encourage theft of certain Kia vehicles. These challenges are aimed at Kia vehicles equipped with a steel key and a "turn-to-start" ignition system.

In response, they have developed a software upgrade that can be installed on your vehicle to restrict operation of the vehicle’s ignition system should your locked vehicle be the subject of a break-in and theft attempt without the key.

This software upgrade is available free of charge at their upcoming event.

You can check if your vehicle is eligible for this software upgrade here.