Khris Middleton at Hunger Task Force, part of '12 Days of Khrismas'

Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton is giving back to the community through his "12 Days of Khrismas" initiative.

Thursday, Hunger Task Force held a cooking demonstration – showing people how to prepare healthy and nutritious "Goodles" mac ‘n cheese. Middleton admitted he didn’t know what he would be cooking going into the demonstration.

"I think I can make some pretty tasty food," he said. "I cooked a turkey for Thanksgiving, fried it, and got no complaints, so I think I can hold my own in the kitchen."

The 12 Days of Khrismas is an annual campaign of Middleton's. He completes 12 acts of services with the goal to improve the lives of people in the community.