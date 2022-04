article

Khris Middleton is expected to miss the entire second-round series against the Boston Celtics due to a knee injury, according to Shams Charania with The Athletic.

A Tweet from Charania states that the left MCL injury of Middleton is a Grade 2 sprain. "The recovery of Grade 2 MCL places a potential Conference Finals in jeopardy for him as well," said Charania.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app