Former Kewaskum officer pleads guilty to bestiality charges

A former Kewaskum school resource officer, already accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, pleaded guilty to sperate bestiality charges on Monday, Sept. 23.

According to Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney, 35-year-old Steven Rosales pleaded guilty to, and was convicted on, three counts of Bestiality-Engaging in Sexual Contact with Animal, which is a felony.

Counts four and five, which concerned filming and publishing bestiality material, were dismissed but read-in for sentencing.

The maximum possible sentence is nine years of initial confinement and nine years extended supervision.

A sentencing hearing for Rosales is scheduled for Nov. 26, 2024.

"Law enforcement officers have earned a tremendous amount of respect within our communities," said District Attorney Eric Toney. "When they break that trust it’s heartbreaking, but they will be held accountable, just like any other person. Thankfully, this defendant doesn’t represent the incredible law enforcement officers across our great state that risk their lives every day to keep us safe."

Inappropriate relationship with student

Steven Rosales was charged in Fond du Lac County with five felony counts related to bestiality. FOX6 learned investigators found evidence related to those crimes while looking into the misconduct case involving the student.

The case involving the student, filed in Washington County, involves three felony accusations of inappropriate conduct that took place in his capacity as the then-Kewaskum High School resource officer.

"He’s been with our department for seven years, and it’s a shock to all of us," Kewaskum Police Chief Thomas Bishop told FOX6 following Rosales' arrest in the misconduct case.

Prosecutors said Rosales exchanged explicit photos and more than 9,000 text messages with an 18-year-old high school student. The two met in his capacity as the school's resource officer, a position he started in 2022.

The Kewaskum School District said in a statement: "We are troubled by the allegations in the complaint and are cooperating with law enforcement and prosecutors. Student safety and welfare is a top priority for us, and we will continue to work together to ensure that the Kewaskum School District will be an exceptional place to learn for our students."

The West Bend Police Department led the criminal investigation into Rosales' conduct.

Rosales still faces those misconduct charges, with a court hearing scheduled in Washington County for Nov. 11.

Bestiality investigation

WARNING: Information related to this story may be disturbing to some people.

Investigators searched Rosales' phone due to that separate case. According to a criminal complaint, it revealed messages in which he admitted to performing sex acts on his dog.

Investigators questioned Rosales about the messages. The complaint states the alleged crimes he was texting about took place "some time ago" in Campbellsport. He recalled three total incidents and said he had watched bestiality pornography involving dogs in the past.