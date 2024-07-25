Kewaskum day care closes due to police investigation

The doors to a Kewaskum day care are closed suddenly, as police say they're conducting a criminal investigation there.

The news is causing surprise for neighbors and parents.

Across the street from his home of 47 years, Richard Baumhardt said even Wednesday, he could hear the kids playing at Forever Friends Learning Center.

"[It’s] been pretty good," Baumhardt said. "They haven't had no problems, no cops, nobody around. "You know, I come home at 3 [p.m.], and they were still over there playing a little."

But not Thursday.

Slides, swings and playground equipment at the day care are all quiet, after Kewaskum Police Department posted a message to Facebook, saying there was an investigation being conducted.

It says the day care is closed, while police conduct an investigation.

Chief Tom Bishop said his department was in the early stages of a criminal investigation.

He said the day care is cooperating and no one is in custody, but he wouldn't share anything further.

There are no signs on the doors saying they're closed and the parking lot is empty.

A review of the day care on the state's child care quality system shows it is licensed and rated three out of five stars.

The same system, from the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families lists five different violations over the last two years for issues including hygiene, staff-to-child ratios and an uncertified teacher supervising kids.

Still, there's uncertainty in the village, for neighbors and parents now looking for child care somewhere else.