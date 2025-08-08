article

The Brief Three-time NBA champion Kevon Looney is hosting a youth basketball camp. Looney teamed up with Running Rebels for a weekend of unity in the city. Other events include "Unity Black Excellence Awards" and the "Rebel Rumble" game.



From dominating the court to building up the community, three-time NBA champion Kevon Looney calls Milwaukee home and hasn't forgotten his roots.

Local perspective:

Looney teamed up with Running Rebels, a youth and community engagement organization, for a weekend of unity. It began with "The Pop Out"on Wednesday, a networking event for business owners and people looking to invest.

Friday marked the kickoff of a slew of events, including Looney's youth basketball camp. Both boys and girls, ages 8-14, interested in the sport had the chance to perfect their craft with training from a 10-year NBA veteran.

"It's always fun to come back to Milwaukee and do these camps, been doing it for 10 years now," said Looney. "I remember being a little kid coming to a camp – coming to Devin Harris' camp, going to Brandon Jennings' camp and going to other NBA players' camps – and having a great time.

"If I ever made it, I knew I would do the same thing and follow in their footsteps, so it's been a lot of fun to see the kids kinda grow up and fall in love with the game of basketball."

The backstory:

Looney, 29, attended Milwaukee's Hamilton High School. He played college basketball at UCLA and was a first-round pick of the Golden State Warriors in 2015.

Over the course of 10 seasons with Golden State, Looney played 599 games (262 starts). He signed a two-year deal with the New Orleans Pelicans in June.

What's next:

Looney's fourth annual "Unity Black Excellence Awards" and a comedy slam also take place Friday. The basketball camp continues on Saturday.

Looney will compete alongside other Milwaukee basketball "all-stars, professional players, and Rebel alumni" in Saturday's annual "Rebel Rumble" basketball game.

And next week, FOX6 Sports goes Beyond the Game to share more of Looney's journey and camp.