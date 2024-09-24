article

The Brief In-person classes have been canceled at Kettle Moraine High School in Wales this week due to flooding. It is believed that an underwater drain pipe may have become clogged as a result of summer construction projects.



In a statement to FOX6 News, Principal Justin Bestor said, instead of rainwater being directed away from the building, he said it backed up through the floor drains. The standing water impacted nearly one-third of the school.

"Thanks to a quick response by our custodial team, we were able to keep the situation from becoming worse, but extensive damage was done to many of our classroom spaces," Bestor's statement said. "Professional restoration and environmental companies were on site within a few hours and have taken the lead in the cleanup process."

At this time, it is believed that an underground drain pipe may have been clogged as a result of summer construction projects. The past few days delivered the first prolonged, significant rain to the area since construction was completed.

It will take the rest of the week to properly clean and repair the high school, Bestor said. Students will learn virtually for the rest of the week. The flooding only impacts the high school; all other district campuses will remain in-person.