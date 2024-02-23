Kenosha's Danish Brotherhood Lodge reopens in new building, optimism

In 2020, an historic Kenosha organization was destroyed during riots. Members have been working to rebuild ever since.

In the summer of 2020, more than a century's worth of memories burned to the ground.

"I was devastated. It's such a shame because we've meant so much to the community here," said Robert Ibsen, Board of Directors, Financial Director.

Danish Brotherhood Lodge burns down in summer 2020, Kenosha

The Danish Brotherhood Lodge was one of many buildings destroyed during riots. It has been part of the community since 1910 – and that is not going to change.

"We’re very happy to be back – we’re community oriented; we always have been," Ibsen said.

Robert Ibsen

After years of not having a meeting place to call home, the organization is getting a new start at the previous Cortese's banquet hall.

"It’s just exactly what we were looking for," Ibsen said.

The Danish Brotherhood bought the place – and moved in this January. It has already welcomed 25 new members since reopening – and hosted a record bingo crowd with 400 people.

"We had to turn away. We had a security guard out there. They kept coming and coming," Ibsen said.

Ibsen has been a member since he was a child. After serving in the Navy, he took over the Danish Brotherhood at the local level – and has cared for it for more than 30 years.

"A lot of blood, sweat and tears," Ibsen said.

Robert Ibsen

On Friday, Feb. 23, the new building was dedicated to Ibsen and his wife. The 95-year-old said it is good to be back.

Now, the organization is focused on what it does best – hosting events, weddings and welcoming new members.