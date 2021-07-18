Kenosha woman with dementia located

UPDATE: Alicia Turner, the subject of a missing person report, has been located.

Police say Alicia Turner walked away from a residence near 55th and Washington between midnight and 7 a.m. Sunday, July 18.

Alicia is described as 5’9" 180 pounds with salt and pepper hair. She was last seen in a white t-shirt, joggers, gold chain.

Alicia suffers from dementia.

If Alicia is located, please contact the Kenosha Police Department’s Non-Emergency number 262-656-1234.

