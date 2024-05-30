Wisconsin Lottery: Kenosha store sells second winning Powerball ticket

article

A Kenosha grocery store sold the winning Powerball ticket on Wednesday, May 29.

Festival Foods, a family-owned supermarket on 30th Ave. and 80th St. has the winning $50,000 ticket, said the Wisconsin Lottery.

The winning ticket number matched four out of the five numbers 17-36-56-60-61, said the Wisconsin Lottery.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, this is Kenosha's second time having a $50,000 ticket. The previous winning ticket was given April, 10 2024 at Mejer Gas Station on Green Bay Rd. and 78th St.

The players have 180 days from the draw date to claim the money. Information on how to claim the money is available on the Wisconsin Lottery website.

The odds of winning a $50,000 Powerball is a 1:913,130 chance, said the Wisconsin Lottery.

Powerball drawings are Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 9:59 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in a drawing. Powerball tickets are $2 per play, with the option to buy the Power Play feature for an additional dollar, said the Wisconsin Lottery.