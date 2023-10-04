Python found in Kenosha pond: 'This is crazy'

A fishing expedition at a Kenosha pond led to a crazy discovery.

"I'm about to pull a python out of a lake in Wisconsin," he said. "This is crazy. I feel like I'm living in Florida all over again."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

In a Facebook post, Cam W. said the snake had been seen a few days earlier. When he went to track it down, he found the reptile hiding in a muskrat hole and dug through lots of mud to pull it out.

The man believed someone had the roughly 4-foot python as a pet and it either got out or was dumped in the wild. FOX6 News is told the snake is going to a loving home.