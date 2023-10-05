Kenosha shootout; police arrest 2 men, 1 wounded, drugs recovered

article

Two men are in police custody in Kenosha after a shootout on Wednesday, Oct. 4 near 16th Avenue and Birch Road.

Officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired with at least one person wounded near 16th and Birch around 2:25 p.m. Wednesday. Officers received more information about vehicles fleeing the area as they responded to the scene.

One vehicle that fled the scene was stopped on Sheridan Road near 19th Street. In that vehicle, a news release says officers located a handgun and a 27-year-old Kenosha man with a gunshot wound to his leg. The Kenosha man was taken to a hospital for treatment of his injury.

At the same time, officers who responded to the scene of the shooting learned this was a domestic incident between the Kenosha man, another 31-year-old Pleasant Prairie man, and a 24-year-old Kenosha woman. Officials say during an altercation, the two men exchanged gunfire outside an apartment complex. The Kenosha man was one of the shooters.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officers quickly located the second shooter, the Pleasant Prairie man. He was taken into custody without incident and another handgun was recovered.

During a search of the Pleasant Prairie man's vehicle, officers recovered cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, MDMA, and miscellaneous other pills. During a search of the residence where the altercation occurred, officers also recovered psilocybin (mushrooms), marijuana, cocaine, fentanyl, and MDMA.

No other people were hurt during this exchange of gunfire.