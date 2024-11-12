Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha school threat, surveillance video shows staff confront teen

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 12, 2024 3:49pm CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Hearing for boy accused of school threat

The 13-year-old boy accused of making a Kenosha school threat was in court virtually on Tuesday.

The Brief

    • New video shows what prompted a school scare in Kenosha last week.
    • Surveillance captured staff confronting a teen at Roosevelt Elementary.
    • The teen was later arrested and charged.

KENOSHA, Wis. - New video shows what prompted a school scare in Kenosha last week.

Video shows a teen trying to get into Roosevelt Elementary on Thursday, Nov. 7. The teen is seen talking to staff members who refused to let him further into the building; the teen then took off.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Police later arrested the teen at his home after an hours-long search.

No real firearms were found, but police did locate several airsoft replica handguns and an airsoft replica rifle. The teen later told a social worker he went to the school to scare kids.

Kenosha school threat surveillance video

New video shows what prompted a school scare in Kenosha on Thursday, Nov. 7. FOX6 News blurred the teen's face in response to a court decision.

The 13-year-old boy was in court on virtually Tuesday. His defense attorney asked for and was granted a competency evaluation. The state asked for the boy to remain in custody at this time.

The teen is due back in court next week. 

Related

Speak Up, Speak Out tips rose 40% last school year: Wisconsin DOJ
article

Speak Up, Speak Out tips rose 40% last school year: Wisconsin DOJ

According to the Wisconsin DOJ, tips to its school safety threat reporting system were up more than 40% last school year compared to the year prior.

The Source

  • The information in this post was provided by the Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha Unified School District.