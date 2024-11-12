Kenosha school threat, surveillance video shows staff confront teen

The Brief New video shows what prompted a school scare in Kenosha last week. Surveillance captured staff confronting a teen at Roosevelt Elementary. The teen was later arrested and charged.



New video shows what prompted a school scare in Kenosha last week.

Video shows a teen trying to get into Roosevelt Elementary on Thursday, Nov. 7. The teen is seen talking to staff members who refused to let him further into the building; the teen then took off.

Police later arrested the teen at his home after an hours-long search.

No real firearms were found, but police did locate several airsoft replica handguns and an airsoft replica rifle. The teen later told a social worker he went to the school to scare kids.

The 13-year-old boy was in court on virtually Tuesday. His defense attorney asked for and was granted a competency evaluation. The state asked for the boy to remain in custody at this time.

The teen is due back in court next week.

