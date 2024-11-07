Suspicious person at Kenosha's Roosevelt Elementary School

The Brief Kenosha police are investigating a report of a suspicious person at Roosevelt Elementary School. Officials noted the suspicious person is no longer on school property. Officers are seeking the public's help to identify and locate this person.



Kenosha police are investigating a report of a suspicious person at Roosevelt Elementary School on Thursday morning, Nov. 7.

A post on the Kenosha Police Department Facebook page says investigators are working with Kenosha Unified School District. This after an individual entered the building with suspicious bags and then fled into the neighborhood.

Right now, all KUSD schools are on a secure hold. Officials say this means business as usual is occurring inside schools, but no one can enter or exit buildings at this time.

Schools are holding morning 4K students and canceling the afternoon 4K.

Kenosha police are are actively looking to identify the individual depicted in the photo above. If you know this person or recently saw this person, you are urged to contact the Kenosha Police Department at 262-656-1234.