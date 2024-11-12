Kenosha school threat; first school board meeting held after incident

The Brief The Kenosha Unified School District held its first school board meeting since the school shooting scare at Roosevelt Elementary School last Thursday, Nov. 7. Tuesday evening, Nov. 12, was the first time many parents said they were able to talk face-to-face with the board and administrators. The board did not address concerns, but several parents and a student did speak.



The Kenosha Unified School District held its first school board meeting since the school shooting scare at Roosevelt Elementary School last Thursday, Nov. 7.

Tuesday evening, Nov. 12, was the first time many parents said they were able to talk face-to-face with the board and administrators.

It's only been a few days since authorities in Kenosha said a 13-year-old boy tried to enter the school with the intent of scaring students. Initially it was reported the teen was armed, but it was later revealed after the teen was arrested that no real guns were found.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The board did not address concerns, but several parents and a student did speak.

"Thursday after the incident, our children did have issues, bedtime concerns that someone was going to come and hurt them or take them, so they were having issues getting back to bed," said Manny Murillo, a parent.

Police arrested the teen at his home after an hours-long search on Thursday. The boy appeared in Kenosha County court on Friday morning, Nov. 8, and again on Tuesday.

"Honestly, I am traumatized, mentally," said Kristina Delgado, another parent. "I am very concerned for my child’s safety but also for my community’s safety as well for innocent children who don’t know what’s going on in their surroundings."

Related article

The teen later told a social worker he went to the school to scare kids.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The boy’s defense attorney asked for and was granted a competency evaluation. The state asked for the boy to remain in custody at this time. The teen is due back in court next week.

Superintendent Jeffrey Weiss declined to go on camera on Tuesday evening.