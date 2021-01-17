Kenosha police sergeant dies after snowmobile accident

article

The Kenosha Police Department is mourning the loss of Sergeant Trevor Albrecht, who passed away Saturday, Jan. 16 from injuries suffered in a snowmobile accident in northern Wisconsin, the department announced Sunday.

Sgt. Albrecht was in charge of the KPD's Special Investigation's Unit.

In addition to his career in law enforcement, he was also an Army veteran. Albrecht was also a father, son, brother and husband.

The department said in a social media post, "He left a positive impact on all those he encountered. He will be greatly missed by all of us. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Albrecht family during this tragic time."