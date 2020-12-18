Kenosha police seek to find man they say struck officer with vehicle

article

Kenosha police are seeking the public's help in their search for Joseph Madura, a man they say struck a police officer with a vehicle.

Officials say around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 17, officers were attempting to take Madura into custody for several felony warrants and a previous high-speed pursuit on Dec. 16 in which Madura refused to stop. A Facebook post by the Kenosha Police Department says Madura struck the officer, which caused him to be thrown onto the hood of the vehicle. The officer rolled off of the vehicle landing on the ground. Madura then led the police on a pursuit through Kenosha and into Illinois.

Madura was last seen in Winthrop Harbor, Illinois. The vehicle Madura was driving was located early on Friday, Dec. 18. But Madura has not been located.

Madura is described as a male, white, 5'7" tall, weighing 172 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The officer has since been treated and released from the hospital with minor injuries.

If you have information that could help locate Madura, you are urged to call Kenosha Joint Services Dispatch at 262-605-5001 or the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. If you would like to remain anonymous you may also contact Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.