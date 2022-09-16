Kenosha police pursuit of reckless driver, ends with crash in Somers
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that they pursued for reckless driving late Thursday, Sept. 15.
Officials tell FOX6 News the pursuit began shorty before midnight near 57th Avenue and 19th Street – after officers noticed the vehicle being driven recklessly. Kenosha police say the vehicle was noted to be stolen out of Illinois.
The pursuit ended in a crash minutes later in a Somers neighborhood.
Kenosha police pursuit ends with rollover crash in Somers
Officials say nobody is in custody at this time – and there is no danger to the public.
This is a developing story.