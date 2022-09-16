Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha police pursuit of reckless driver, ends with crash in Somers

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Kenosha police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that they pursued for reckless driving late Thursday, Sept. 15.

Officials tell FOX6 News the pursuit began shorty before midnight near 57th Avenue and 19th Street – after officers noticed the vehicle being driven recklessly. Kenosha police say the vehicle was noted to be stolen out of Illinois.

The pursuit ended in a crash minutes later in a Somers neighborhood. 

Officials say nobody is in custody at this time – and there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story.