Kenosha police pursuit of reckless driver, ends with crash in Somers

Kenosha police are looking for the driver of a vehicle that they pursued for reckless driving late Thursday, Sept. 15.

Officials tell FOX6 News the pursuit began shorty before midnight near 57th Avenue and 19th Street – after officers noticed the vehicle being driven recklessly. Kenosha police say the vehicle was noted to be stolen out of Illinois.

The pursuit ended in a crash minutes later in a Somers neighborhood.

Kenosha police pursuit ends with rollover crash in Somers

Officials say nobody is in custody at this time – and there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story.