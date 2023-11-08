Kenosha Police K-9 Hutch dies after sudden illness

article

The Kenosha Police Department announced on Wednesday, Nov. 8 that the passing of K-9 Hutch.

In a post on the department's Facebook page, officials say Hutch suddenly became ill on Monday, Nov. 6 and was taken to an area veterinary clinic for testing. He was then referred to a specialist who determined Hutch had massive internal bleeding, likely due to a previously undetected cancerous tumor.

The post goes on to say, "On that same day, and after heavy deliberation, Hutch was allowed to peacefully pass away with his family by his side."

Officials say K-9 Hutch has been a member of the Kenosha Police Department since October 2017. Hutch and his handler, Lt. Adam Jurgens, affected hundreds of arrests and seizures. The team also completed numerous public demonstrations throughout the area.

Lt. Jurgens would like to "thank those who engaged and trained with Hutch, came to his demonstrations, donated to the KPD Canine Unit fund, and sends a special thank you to the veterinary teams who provided Hutch with kind and compassionate care on his last day."