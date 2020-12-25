Kenosha police help Santa with special Christmas delivery

Some Kenosha families got a surprise from Santa himself this Christmas morning thanks to the help of the Kenosha Police Department.

After a long night, Santa was not done delivering presents...by sleigh.

School bus helps deliver presents to Kenosha families on Christmas Day 2020.

With the help of a big yellow school bus filled with gifts, plus volunteers and the Kenosha Police Department, Santa brought the Christmas cheer to families' doorsteps in downtown Kenosha on Friday, Dec. 25.

It wasn't just about bringing toys to families; it was about bringing people together.

"It’s not always about the gifts, it’s just about bringing that joy and we’re a community together," said Kenosha Police Officer Tyler Cochran. "Especially now more than ever with the police department, we want to be a part of the community."

Advertisement

Santa visits families in Kenosha thanks, in part, to the Kenosha Police Department on Christmas Day 2020.

The last stop for Santa was the Shalom Center -- Kenosha's only homeless shelter and largest food pantry. Eight families received a special visit from Santa on Friday.

"When we began to kind of think of how we were gonna do this and, logistically, we wanted to end at our Shalom Center here," Cochran said. "Officer Wamboldt reached out to the Shalom Center and said we’d like to take all of your families at the Shalom Center, adults and children, and we want to make this a memorable Christmas for them and we were able to do that."

Shalom Center in Kenosha on Christmas Day 2020.

On one of the coldest days, warmth was spread on every block.

The Kenosha Police Department contacted the First Student bus company, who helped out by providing the bus and holding a toy drive beforehand.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.