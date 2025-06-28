article

The Brief Kenosha police hosted their first-ever "Community Day" on Saturday. The free event allowed the public and families to interact with squad cars, SWAT vehicles, drones and more. A free outdoor showing of the movie "Dog Man" followed.



The Kenosha Police Department hosted its first-ever "Community Day" on Saturday in an effort to bring people together.

It was held at Tremper High School. The free event allowed the public and families to interact with squad cars, SWAT vehicles, drones and more.

"Our whole goal behind this was to have a day where we could have our community resources," said Kenosha Safety Officer Tyler Cochran. "People can interact with police officers, firefighters, all of that in a nice, relaxed environment."

There were live police demonstrations throughout the day. Kids' activities, games, food trucks, raffles and giveaways rounded out the day of community engagement.

Community Day ran until 7 p.m. A free outdoor showing of the movie "Dog Man" followed.