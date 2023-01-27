Kenosha police chase, driver arrested in Pleasant Prairie

A high-speed police chase ended with one person in handcuffs Wednesday, Jan 25, in Pleasant Prairie.

Kenosha police were chasing a vehicle southbound on Sheridan Road. Pleasant Prairie police were notified around 11:30 a.m. and joined in to assist and develop a plan to end the pursuit.

Officers used a tire deflation device to deflate the driver's vehicle and pull over the car. The driver was taken into custody.

According to officials, the driver is currently sitting in the Kenosha County Jail under the charges of fleeing and eluding police, 2nd-degree reckless endangering safety, possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.