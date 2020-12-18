Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha police: Boy struck by gunfire, taken to hospital

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Kenosha Police Department

KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are investigating a shooting that unfolded Thursday evening, Dec. 17 near 61st Street and 15th Avenue.

Police said a boy was struck by gunfire inside a residence around 6:45 p.m. Authorities found him inside the kitchen with a single gunshot wound. Others inside the residence were not injured.

The boy was taken by Flight for Life to a Milwaukee hospital, where he remained Friday afternoon for treatment of a non-life-threatening injury.

Police said the shooting does not appear to be random, and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or, to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

Police do not believe there is any danger to the community. 

