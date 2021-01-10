Expand / Collapse search

Kenosha police: 27-year-old killed in multi-vehicle crash

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Kenosha
KENOSHA, Wis. - Kenosha police are investigating a fatal car crash that happened near Washington Road and 22nd Avenue around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan 9.

A vehicle being operated by a 36-year-old Illinois resident ran a red light and entered the intersection of Washington Road and 22nd Avenue. This vehicle collided with a northbound vehicle. This collision resulted in a secondary collision with a vehicle being driven east on Washington Road. The driver of this vehicle, a 27-year-old female from Illinois, died as a result of the crash.

This was not a police pursuit, police said.

The operator of the suspect vehicle was taken into custody, as was a passenger from the same vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation and appropriate charges will be referred to the Kenosha County District Attorney.

