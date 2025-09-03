Kenosha pedestrian crash: 14-year-old girl struck, killed by vehicle

article

The Brief Kenosha police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that happened on Friday, Aug. 29. A 14-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved, a 53-year-old woman, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.



A 14-year-old girl is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Kenosha on Friday, Aug. 29.

What we know:

Kenosha police responded to reports of a vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the area of 19th Avenue and 52nd Street around 8:10 p.m.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found a 14-year-old girl who had been struck by a vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kenosha County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The victim has been identified as Natalia Lazamas.

The driver of the vehicle involved, a 53-year-old woman, remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

At this time, impairment does not appear to be a contributing factor. However, the investigation is ongoing.

The Kenosha County Major Crash Assistance Team was deployed to investigate the accident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective James Krein at 262-605-5280.