Kenosha officer struck by vehicle near 63rd and Sheridan

A Kenosha police officer was struck by a vehicle on Friday, Jan. 26 near 63rd Street and Sheridan Road. It happened around 6 a.m.

According to the Kenosha Police Department, the officer was struck while attempting to open stop signs that are attached to the traffic light poles due to a power outage.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the Wisconsin State Patrol, who responded to investigate the accident.

According to the State Patrol, the driver will likely be cited for failing to yield the right of way to a pedestrian and for illegal tint on the vehicle’s front windows.

The officer, a four-year veteran of the Kenosha Police Department, was treated and released from a local hospital.

As a result of the accident, the intersection at 63rd Street and Sheridan Road was closed for approximately three hours.

The power outage was caused by a vehicle that hit a utility pole at 50th and Sheridan around 4:15 a.m.