Kenosha police said one person was seriously hurt in a stabbing in a mobile home park Sunday night, Oct. 2.

The victim had to be taken to the hospital by Flight for Life.

Police said one person was arrested.

Kenosha police added that this was not a random incident, and there is no threat to the community.

It's unclear what may have led to the stabbing.