2025 Famous Racing Sausages 5K & 10K Run/Walk set for July 19

article

The Brief You are invited to take part in the 2025 Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk on Saturday, July 19. The run kicks off at American Family Field and benefits Fisher House Wisconsin. Register today and help build upon the "home away from home" for veterans and military families who need temporary housing while their loved one receives care at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center grounds.



Join us for the Famous Racing Sausages 5K & 10K Run/Walk on Saturday, July 19 at American Family Field.

The event will take place rain or shine, and proceeds benefit Fisher House Wisconsin.

Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk

What we know:

Register and sign up to walk or run with Team Fisher House Wisconsin.

The Run/Walk steps off at 8 a.m. sharp and is sure to be a fun and rewarding morning for the whole family. As part of the Fisher House team, you will receive a commemorative T-shirt featuring the Racing Sausages and a Brewers ticket voucher for a select, eligible 2025 Brewers game ticket.

Learn more information, on the Famous Racing Sausages 5K/10K Run/Walk.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

We’ll see you on Saturday, July 19 for the Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk to benefit Fisher House Wisconsin.

Fisher House Wisconsin is a "home away from home" for veterans and military families who need temporary housing while their loved one receives care at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center grounds.