2025 Famous Racing Sausages 5K & 10K Run/Walk set for July 19
MILWAUKEE - Join us for the Famous Racing Sausages 5K & 10K Run/Walk on Saturday, July 19 at American Family Field.
The event will take place rain or shine, and proceeds benefit Fisher House Wisconsin.
Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk
What we know:
Register and sign up to walk or run with Team Fisher House Wisconsin.
The Run/Walk steps off at 8 a.m. sharp and is sure to be a fun and rewarding morning for the whole family. As part of the Fisher House team, you will receive a commemorative T-shirt featuring the Racing Sausages and a Brewers ticket voucher for a select, eligible 2025 Brewers game ticket.
Learn more information, on the Famous Racing Sausages 5K/10K Run/Walk.
We’ll see you on Saturday, July 19 for the Famous Racing Sausages Run/Walk to benefit Fisher House Wisconsin.
Fisher House Wisconsin is a "home away from home" for veterans and military families who need temporary housing while their loved one receives care at the Milwaukee VA Medical Center grounds.
