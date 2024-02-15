Kenosha mayor race, 9 candidates on primary ballot

article

In Kenosha, the race is crowded to become the city's third mayor since 1992.

"I still don’t know who I’m going to vote for yet. I’m going to read through my flyers and educate myself," said Julie Zorn, who co-owns The Coffee Pot.

That research might take longer than you'd expect. Nine candidates are running to follow current Mayor John Antaramian in office – and all nine will appear on the same primary ballot next Tuesday, Feb. 20.

Gregory Bennett Jr.

David Bogdala

Koerri Elijah

Elizabeth Garcia

Tony Garcia

Kelly Mackay

Andreas Meyer

Mary Morgan

Lydia Spottswood

Antaramian's name was the only one on the ballot for the last mayoral race in 2020. The former state representative has led the city for 24 years – first from 1992 to 2008, and again from 2016 until now. It means, come April, the city will elect just the third person to serve as mayor since President George H.W. Bush was in the White House.

John Antaramian

"I’m not going to tell them who to vote for, you’ve got to vote to get a shot at it in the primary," said John O'Day, who is retiring as county board supervisor. "The biggest thing going forward is the treatment plant going forward and the roads. There’s a lot of roads in Kenosha that are being done, but there’s a lot of roads that aren’t being fixed."

"Keeping things safe for families. Keeping our parks and our lakefront and everything available. It’s a gem. It’s a gem on the lake," said Zorn.

The top two vote getters from Tuesday's primary will face off in the general election in April.

If you want to learn more about the nine candidates for Kenosha mayor – including where they stand on the issues that matter to you and your family – Kenosha Community Media produced a video of a forum hosted by the Ktown Connects Podcast, which is available on YouTube.