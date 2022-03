The Kenosha Police Department is asking for the public's help in the search for 33-year-old Aaron Cuff. He has been missing since March 9.

His roommate reported him missing. Aaron has not shown up for work and it is unlike him to not have contact with friends, according to police.

If you have seen Aaron or know where he is please call 262-605-5210.

