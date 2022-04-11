Kenosha K-9 Riggs 'Hero Award' nominee, needs your votes

Kenosha County Sheriff's K-9 Riggs, who was shot by a homicide suspect in October 2021, is up for a national award.

The American Humane Hero Dog Awards competition "recognizes America’s Hero Dogs – often ordinary dogs who do extraordinary things, whether it’s saving lives on the battlefield, lending sight or hearing to a human companion, or helping people achieve their goals."

Riggs is nominated in the law enforcement category and needs your vote.

Riggs and his handler responded to a gas station to look for a stolen vehicle connected to two Chicago-area homicides on Oct. 21. During a traffic stop, the driver took off on foot, and Riggs apprehended him. Shortly thereafter, though, Riggs was shot in the head.

After the incident, K-9 Riggs was taken to Harris Pet Hospital in Salem. He was then transferred to Veterinary Specialty Center in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, where he was hospitalized for two days before being released. He has since recovered and returned to duty.

K-9 Riggs gets Silver Star award

On the American Humane Hero Dog Awards website, it is noted that: "K9 Riggs performed an act of courage, valor, and bravery that day. K9 Riggs saved the lives of the public as well as Deputies on scene. K9 Riggs was awarded the Silver Star and the Purple Heart for his actions during this incident."

Allan Brown

As for the man accused of shooting Riggs, Allan Brown was charged in October with the following:

Three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon

One count of mistreating law enforcement animals, use of a dangerous weapon

One count of strike police/fire animals causing injury

One count of drive or operate vehicle without consent, use of a dangerous weapon

One count of fail to comply with officer

Court records show his competency has been questioned, and there have been delays in getting his competency examination and report completed and a competency hearing scheduled.