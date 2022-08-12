Kenosha shooting: 2 sentenced after fleeing to Puerto Rico

article

A man and woman arrested in Puerto Rico for a 2019 Kenosha shooting have now both been sentenced for the crime – one of them to life in prison.

Alex Delgado-Cintron, 24, and Maria Patino, 40, were wanted in connection to the deadly shooting; one man was killed and another was injured another on Dec. 5, 2019.

Both suspects were located in the Puerto Rican town of Cayey and apprehended without incident on Dec. 30, 2019. Both were released to the custody of the Puerto Rico Police Extradition Unit.

In July 2021, a jury found Delgado-Cintron guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and attempted-first degree intentional homicide. He was sentenced in November of that year to life in prison with no chance of early release.

Patino pleaded guilty to felony murder in April 2022; as part of an agreement with prosecutors, a charge of attempted first-degree intentional homicide was dismissed. She was sentenced on Aug. 8 to 10 years in prison and 10 years of extended supervision.

The shooting

According to a criminal complaint, Kenosha police arrived at the scene near 14th Avenue and 40th Street and found a man who'd been shot several times, determining him to be dead at the scene. Another man, who'd also been shot several times, was taken to the hospital alive.

The surviving victim told police that he and the other victim were playing video games the night of the shooting, the complaint said. At the time, the man who later died said he had been messaging a woman who owed him money and that she was coming over. After she arrived, she said she forgot something in her car and would be right back.

According to the surviving victim, the man who was killed told her to "go take care of business" and that the door would be open. Approximately two minutes later, the victim told police that a masked man entered the room and began firing shots – first at the other victim, then at him. The victim also told police that the shooter asked "where are the bricks," dug through the deceased's pockets, shot him several more times and left.

A police review of video surveillance from nearby locations identified a possible suspect vehicle just south of the scene at around the time of the shooting. The video showed two people getting out of the vehicle and entering the residence around the time of the shooting before running out of the residence and fleeing in the vehicle. An investigation into the vehicle found it was registered to Delgado-Cintron. A forensic review of the deceased's cellphone found messages to Patino.

The complaint states that a family member of Delgado-Cintron told police that he and Patino had fled to Puerto Rico shortly after the shooting. In the family member's statement, they said Delgado-Cintron claimed self-defense in the shooting and that he said he "had to kill some people because they were trying to kill him."

When the family member showed Delgado-Cintron photos of the victims, the complaint states that he "insisted" that he had killed them. The family member also stated that Delgado-Cintron said he and Patino went to the apartment under the premise that Patino was going to buy drugs.