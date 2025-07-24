Kenosha Homecoming Car Show; city's auto-making legacy on display

Car lovers from all over the country are in Kenosha this week. FOX6 News takes a closer look at the 2025 Kenosha Homecoming Car Show, where the weekend fun is just getting revved up.

2025 Schedule of Events

subject to additions/changes

Note: Free admission unless otherwise noted.

2025 Kenosha Homecoming Car Show

Thursday, July 24

10 a.m. - 2 p.m.: Daytime Car Cruise-in at Lake Andrea Beer Garden, 10023 Park Drive, Pleasant Prairie

4 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Evening Car Cruise-in at AMC Factory Site, off of 22nd Avenue and 30th Avenue. For the first time ever, the Homecoming Car Show Thursday Night Cruise-in will be held on the site where it all started. All Kenosha-made automobiles are invited to attend an evening cruise-in on the Nash/AMC/Chrysler Factory Site (now the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood). Bring your car back to where it was manufactured; it is sure to be a nostalgic evening. The event will be part of the City of Kenosha's 175th Anniversary Celebration. All Kenosha-made vehicles will enter from 56th Street. Spectator parking will be in the parking lots west of 30th Avenue (Wood Road) between 53rd Street and 60th Street.

Friday, July 25

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.: Homecoming Car Show Swap Meet at Kennedy Park, 4051 5th Avenue. Fee for vendors.

10 a.m. - 12 p.m.: Gremlin Event at Jeffery Elementary School, 4011 87th Street

4 p.m.: Homecoming Car Show Parade starts at Southport Park, 7501 2nd Avenue. Staging starts around 3PM. The parade will travel west on 78th Street, right on 7th Avenue, and continue through Downtown Kenosha. It will continue on 6th Avenue, right into Pennoyer Park, continue through Kennedy Park, and continue through Simmons Island Park. The parade ends at the Kenosha History Center Block Party, 220 51st Place.

4 p.m. - 8 p.m.: Kenosha Homecoming Block Party at Kenosha History Center, 220 51st Place. The road will be closed to all other traffic. Vehicles coming to the 2025 Kenosha Homecoming Car Show at Kennedy Park on July 26 can register their car at the museum that evening and save time and hassle the next morning. Registration packets can also be picked up for anyone who pre-registered. The museum and gift shop will be open until 7PM and stocked full of AMC/Nash T-shirts and other keepsakes. Food trucks will be on-site.

Saturday, July 26

8 a.m. - 4 p.m.: 2025 Kenosha Homecoming Car Show & Swap Meet at Kennedy Park, 4051 5th Avenue. Fee for show cars and vendors.

Sunday, July 27

9 a.m.: Racing at Great Lakes Dragaway, 18411 1st Street. Fee for spectators and race cars.