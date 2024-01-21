Kenosha helicopter crash, pilot injured

article

A pilot was injured in a helicopter crash at Kenosha Regional Airport on Sunday, Jan. 21.

Kenosha police said they, along with the Kenosha Fire Department, responded to the airport around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said the helicopter was about 20 feet high when the pilot lost control and it crashed to the ground. The pilot sustained minor injuries.

The helicopter was heavily damaged, police said.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause of the crash.