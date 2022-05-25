Kenosha grocery store robber wanted after standoff

article

Kenosha police are looking for Ricardo Garcia, 34, a man they say robbed a grocery store Tuesday, May 24.

He should be considered armed and dangerous and has multiple warrants.

Police said a tip brought officers to 19th Avenue near 53rd Street Wednesday, where police and SWAT officers surrounded a home. It's believed Garcia left that home before the scene was "completely contained," police said.

Anyone with information as to Garcia's whereabouts is asked to contact Kenosha police at 262-605-5203 or Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.