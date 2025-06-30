Former salt plant in Kenosha damaged by fire; cause under investigation

article

The Brief The former North American Salt Plant building in Kenosha was damaged by fire on June 29. The building suffered significant damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



A vacant industrial building in Kenosha was damaged by a fire on Sunday, June 29. The building, located on 13th Court near 45th Street, was the former North American Salt Plant.

What we know:

Crews were dispatched to the scene around 8:40 p.m. Upon arrival, they found fire through the roof on the north side of the complex. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

The building suffered significant damage.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.